Helen Twining Kalkan
Newark Valley - Helen Lillian Twining Kalkan, 98, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Burr and Lillian Twining, her beloved husband Richard 'Bill' W. Kalkan, son Richard Kalkan Jr., siblings Burr, Nellie, Mildred, Martin, sister-in-law Helen Meisner, and brother-in-law Otto Kalkan. Helen is survived by her children Charlotte (Pete) Cox, Nancy (Steven) Burke, and Jeffrey (Susan) Kalkan; her son Richard's wife Susan Joy Kalkan; sister-in-law Virginia Kalkan; grandchildren Pete Jr., Laura, Timothy, Justin, Christen, Jeremy, Rachel, and Jonathan; and 16 great grandchildren. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen was born at home in Binghamton, NY. She graduated from Endicott High School and later received her RN Nursing Diploma from the Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. After marrying Bill, she worked at Ideal Hospital for about six months before joining him in opening and operating a Variety Store in Newark Valley, NY. She eventually returned to her career in nursing for about 12 years before retiring from the Broome Developmental Center. Helen loved nursing and truly enjoyed caring for all of her patients. Over the years, she and Richard made many wonderful memories traveling, and visited most of the states in the U.S. Helen accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior in the Baptist Church in Union, NY when she was 13 years old. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for many years until moving to Harrisonburg, VA in 2006. She then became a member of the People's Baptist Church in Virginia. Helen had also been an auxillary member of the Tioga County Camp of Gideons while residing in Newark Valley. Friends and family are invited to the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for a period of visitation on Sunday, December 29th from 2 until 3 pm, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Gideons International, the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, NY, or the People's Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, VA in loving memory of Helen. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019