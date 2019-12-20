Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kalkan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Twining Kalkan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Twining Kalkan Obituary
Helen Twining Kalkan

Newark Valley - Helen Lillian Twining Kalkan, 98, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Burr and Lillian Twining, her beloved husband Richard 'Bill' W. Kalkan, son Richard Kalkan Jr., siblings Burr, Nellie, Mildred, Martin, sister-in-law Helen Meisner, and brother-in-law Otto Kalkan. Helen is survived by her children Charlotte (Pete) Cox, Nancy (Steven) Burke, and Jeffrey (Susan) Kalkan; her son Richard's wife Susan Joy Kalkan; sister-in-law Virginia Kalkan; grandchildren Pete Jr., Laura, Timothy, Justin, Christen, Jeremy, Rachel, and Jonathan; and 16 great grandchildren. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. Helen was born at home in Binghamton, NY. She graduated from Endicott High School and later received her RN Nursing Diploma from the Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. After marrying Bill, she worked at Ideal Hospital for about six months before joining him in opening and operating a Variety Store in Newark Valley, NY. She eventually returned to her career in nursing for about 12 years before retiring from the Broome Developmental Center. Helen loved nursing and truly enjoyed caring for all of her patients. Over the years, she and Richard made many wonderful memories traveling, and visited most of the states in the U.S. Helen accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior in the Baptist Church in Union, NY when she was 13 years old. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for many years until moving to Harrisonburg, VA in 2006. She then became a member of the People's Baptist Church in Virginia. Helen had also been an auxillary member of the Tioga County Camp of Gideons while residing in Newark Valley. Friends and family are invited to the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley for a period of visitation on Sunday, December 29th from 2 until 3 pm, at which time a celebration of her life will be held. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Gideons International, the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, NY, or the People's Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, VA in loving memory of Helen. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -