Helen V. Buran
Endicott - Helen Buran, age 97, of Endicott, NY, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Horak and Joseph Buran, respectively. She is survived by daughters, Marilyn (Joe) Murphy, Helen Zimmer, and Judy Horak; and son, Joseph (Lolli) Buran. She was known as Grammy to six grandchildren, Karen (Todd) Harris, Michael (Chrystie) Murphy, Matthew Murphy, Alissa (John) VanLuvender, Adam Buran, and Mason Buran; six great-grandchildren, Blake, Emily and Ryan Murphy, Jacob and Lynsey Harris and Alivia Vanluvender; and three great-great-grandchildren, Hannah, Peyton and Maddox Murphy; sisters, Evelyn Tomsey, Anne Lombardo, and Irene Severson; brothers, Jimmy (Pat) Stulir and Dick (Donna) Stulir; sisters-in-law, Amelia Buran and Mary Valla. She was the loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks and appreciation to Kathy Seliga and David Stulir. Helen was a charter member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Endicott, NY, faithfully attended Mass and participated in making holupki for the St. Joseph's bazaar. She most enjoyed visiting with family and friends and sharing stories of South Dakota and living on the farm. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Czechoslovak Moravian Club and a library volunteer at St. Joseph's Catholic School. To support her young daughters, she was employed at IBM and baked delicious Czech kolache cookies for weddings and bar mitzvahs. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Albena Stulir; brother, Frank Stulir; sister, Ludmilia Stulir; daughter, Andrea Marie; son-in-law, Jim Zimmer and grandson, Jamie Zimmer. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 207 Hayes Avenue, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Helen's name to Mercy House, Endicott, NY. The family would like to express our gratitude to the Mercy House for all their caring and support.
