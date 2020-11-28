1/1
Helen Zaverton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Zaverton

Johnson City -

Helen Zaverton (Banicky), 90, took her final flight on November 23, 2020, to meet her beloved husband of 63 years, Elmer, and their faithful companions, Max & Max II. Born in Thompson, PA, the daughter of Alex and Elizabeth Banicky. She is survived by her four children, Michael Zaverton, Kevin Zaverton, Karen (John) Kuzma, and Tim (Laura) Zaverton. She is also survived by her cherished and loved grandchildren, Trevor, Alexis, Kasey, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Jamie, and great-grandchild, Peyton. She has two surviving brothers, George (Eileen) Banicky and John Banicky. Helen worked for the phone company for over 30 years. She and her husband were the proud owners of Zaverton Airport in South Montrose, PA where they spent many years enjoying their planes and flying. She was an avid baker and loved spending time in the kitchen, sharing her favorite recipes with family and friends, especially those at Reynold's Point. She also enjoyed playing Mexican Train and Pinochle. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to the Humane Society at 167 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved