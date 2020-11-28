Helen ZavertonJohnson City -Helen Zaverton (Banicky), 90, took her final flight on November 23, 2020, to meet her beloved husband of 63 years, Elmer, and their faithful companions, Max & Max II. Born in Thompson, PA, the daughter of Alex and Elizabeth Banicky. She is survived by her four children, Michael Zaverton, Kevin Zaverton, Karen (John) Kuzma, and Tim (Laura) Zaverton. She is also survived by her cherished and loved grandchildren, Trevor, Alexis, Kasey, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Jamie, and great-grandchild, Peyton. She has two surviving brothers, George (Eileen) Banicky and John Banicky. Helen worked for the phone company for over 30 years. She and her husband were the proud owners of Zaverton Airport in South Montrose, PA where they spent many years enjoying their planes and flying. She was an avid baker and loved spending time in the kitchen, sharing her favorite recipes with family and friends, especially those at Reynold's Point. She also enjoyed playing Mexican Train and Pinochle. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to the Humane Society at 167 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903