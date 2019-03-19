|
Helena Menard
Oxford - Helena Menard, 88 of Oxford passed away on March 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Oxford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Chenango County, 21 Hayes St., Norwich, NY 13815. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 19, 2019