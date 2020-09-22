1/1
Helene M. Kenyon
Helene M. Kenyon

Smithville Flats - Helene M. Kenyon, 62, of Smithville Flats, passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2020 at home. She had a courageous battle with AML leukemia for the last 2 years. She was predeceased by her father, Karl A. Kenyon and her son, Nathaniel Kenyon. Helene is survived by her son, Collin Kenyon; mother, Joyce Kenyon; siblings, Karlene Kenyon Rice, Charlotte (Charlie) Newfield, Charlene Kenyon, Marlon (Dawn) Kenyon; nephews, Damon and Traver Newfield, Michael Moorehead, Alex and Austin Kenyon; special grandniece, Regan Moorehead; many aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved dogs, Koda, Peanut and Munchie. She was an avid horse rider all her life and had ridden since she was a child. Helene loved to watch her pride and joy, Collin, when he raced his dirt bike or a four wheeler at races. She also enjoyed gardening and had a wonderful gift of painting ceramics and enjoyed giving them as gifts. While a patient at Roswell, she helped paint some of the Buffalos that were raffled off to help to support the Leukemia Society. Friends of the family may call Friday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Funeral services will be private. The family would like to thank everyone who sent cards and donated to the raffle held for her benefit. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or Kevin's Guest House, 782 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Root Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
