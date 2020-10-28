Henry C. Cusson
Cortland - Henry C. Cusson, 74, of Cortland NY, passed away October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by family.. He was born January 13, 1946 in Tupper Lake NY, the son of the late Henry J. & Melvina (Pinell) Cusson.
Henry is survived by his wife Jeanne Edwards-Cusson, his children Amy Jones, Ken (Jenni) Cusson, Henry "Frenchy" (Rhonda) Cusson, Tim (Hiromi) Edwards, Jay Edwards, his grandchildren Maggie, Matt, Merry, Abby, Alexandra, Kimberly, Tessy, Dillon, Derek, Aaron, Samantha. Trinity, Lyncoln, Ella-Anne, Mariko (Manuel), Adam, Chris, Danny, Arisa, Amy, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Phil Pinell, Linda Cusson and his daughter Penny Sadler.
Calling hours will be Monday 2-4, 6-8:30 pm at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland NY, 13045. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 11:30 am at St. Mary's Church, Cortland NY. The Funeral Mass will be streamed on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wrightbeardfuneralhomeinc
. NYS guidelines regarding capacity, social distancing, and face coverings will be followed at calling hours and the funeral mass. Burial will be at a later date at the Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Henry's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 or online at vfwnationalhome.org
