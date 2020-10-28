1/1
Henry C. Cusson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry C. Cusson

Cortland - Henry C. Cusson, 74, of Cortland NY, passed away October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by family.. He was born January 13, 1946 in Tupper Lake NY, the son of the late Henry J. & Melvina (Pinell) Cusson.

Henry is survived by his wife Jeanne Edwards-Cusson, his children Amy Jones, Ken (Jenni) Cusson, Henry "Frenchy" (Rhonda) Cusson, Tim (Hiromi) Edwards, Jay Edwards, his grandchildren Maggie, Matt, Merry, Abby, Alexandra, Kimberly, Tessy, Dillon, Derek, Aaron, Samantha. Trinity, Lyncoln, Ella-Anne, Mariko (Manuel), Adam, Chris, Danny, Arisa, Amy, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Phil Pinell, Linda Cusson and his daughter Penny Sadler.

Calling hours will be Monday 2-4, 6-8:30 pm at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland NY, 13045. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 11:30 am at St. Mary's Church, Cortland NY. The Funeral Mass will be streamed on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wrightbeardfuneralhomeinc. NYS guidelines regarding capacity, social distancing, and face coverings will be followed at calling hours and the funeral mass. Burial will be at a later date at the Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Henry's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or the VFW National Home for Children, 3573 S. Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 or online at vfwnationalhome.org.

To offer condolences online visit www.wright-beard.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Beard Funeral Home
9 Lincoln Avenue
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 756-2885
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved