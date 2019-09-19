|
|
Henry E. "Hank" Runyon
Binghamton - Henry E. "Hank" Runyon, 80, of Binghamton, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 Years, Sheila. his 3 Children Kevin, Karen & Keith, and their spouses & families. Also surviving him are his Sister Agnes Miller & Brother Lois Runyon, and several nieces, nephews & cousins. A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Friday September 20th at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 main Street, Johnson City, New York. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at a later date. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home Friday from 9 AM until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019