Tampa, FL - Henry J. Baxter (Hank) 90, passed away in Tampa, Florida, on February 27, 2019. Born in Binghamton, NY, Hank graduated from Binghamton North High School and enlisted in the Marines. After his graduation from Cornell, he became an engineer with IBM in Endicott and later in Owego. After a long and illustrious career with IBM, he and his wife Pat relocated to Venice, Florida where they owned and operated a children's store, "Nana's." Hank is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat. He is survived by his four children; Mike, Sue (Marty), Jill (Tom), and Tom (Polly), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hank's name to Venice Area Mobile Meals, where Hank volunteered for over 25 years; 920 Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2019
