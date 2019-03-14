|
Henry (Hank) J. Pochily
Endwell - Henry (Hank) J. Pochily, 96, passed away on March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Elizabeth Church Manor in Binghamton, New York. He was the son of Blazej and Agnes Pochily. Hank was predeceased by his brother Bernard and sisters Margaret, Theresa and Mary (Quinnan), as well as many beloved cousins and in-laws.
Hank grew up in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton Central High School. Upon graduation he began a career at New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG). In 1943 he took leave of NYSEG to join the United States Army Air Corps. Hank piloted a P-47 Thunderbolt, flying eighty one missions in France and Germany near the end of WW II. Upon returning home from the war, Hank rejoined NYSEG and met the love of his life, Mary Ann Behil. They were married in 1948 and their marriage spanned seventy years until Mary Ann passed away last year. Hank is survived by his three children Robert (Marnee) Pochily, David (Barbara) Pochily and Deborah (Richard) Deschamps. Hank took pride in his seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Hank especially enjoyed Mary Ann's large family of brothers and sisters and had many good times at holiday gatherings, summer picnics, dinners and card games.
Hank was proud of his Slovak heritage and catholic faith and was a long-time member of St. Cyril & Methodious Slovak Church in Binghamton until moving to Endwell when he joined St. Joseph's Church. After many years at St. Joseph's Church he became a member of Holy Family Parish in Endwell. He was active in The First Catholic Slovak Union (Jednota).
Hank gained great satisfaction during his 46 years at NYSEG, principally working in engineering operations. During this time, he held various positions, retiring as the Binghamton Operations Manager.
Hank took great pleasure spending time in the garden, his workshop and the golf course. He was proud of the home he built in Endwell with the assistance of family members and friends. Hank lived a long, loving, courageous and successful life.
The family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Louise Manor and Elizabeth Church Manor for their dedication, compassion and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at The Church of the Holy Family at 3600 Phyllis Street in Endwell on Friday March 15th at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 am until 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) which serves our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019