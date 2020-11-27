1/1
Henry J. Romanowski
Henry J. Romanowski

Henry J. Romanowski 94 was called home to be with the Lord and reunited with his late wife, Bernice on Thursday evening, November 26, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Frances Romanowski, his siblings, Walter, Stanley, Chester, Walter, Sophie, Genevieve "Jane" Massar, Edward, Milton, Edna, Casimir and Florence.

He is survived by his daughters, Ondrea and Jody Romanowski; granddaughter, Amanda Leuci; grandson, Eric Lukovich; his sister, Helen Yudin; two sisters-in-law; Judith and Helene Romanowski and many special nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity. He was a former foreman for Endicott-Johnson Shoe Corporation and a retired manager for I.B.M. Corporation, Endicott. He was an Army veteran of WWII.

He loved his family, his pets, working in his vegetable garden and dancing. In his younger days, Hank enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, drinking scotch and smoking cigars. He was loved by all who knew him.

A funeral mass will be offered by Msgr. John P. Putano on Wednesday at 10am at Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton where the family will receive friends 9am until the time of the service. Burial will be in at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing in Henry's memory to Church of the Holy Trinity window restoration fund.

Kindly share your reflections on Hank's guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
