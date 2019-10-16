|
Henry W. Nussbaum, Jr.
Endicott - Henry W. Nussbaum, 87, of Endicott, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Clara Nussbaum, Sr.; sister, Lucy Ann Michalides; great-grandson, Alexander Weldon Lawrence. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Lila Haddad Nussbaum; children, Karen and Theodore Zombolas, Willow Grove, PA, Sharon Kali and David Lawrence, Richlandtown, PA; grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Zombolas, Jennifer Elizabeth and Brett Weiler and Daniel Lawrence; great-granddaughter Corinne Weiler; sisters, Mary Carlyn Rivera, Keaau, HI, Nancy Robinson, Cape Girardeau, MO; sister-in-law, Arlene Foltyn, Endicott; and several nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and a former employee of IBM. He enjoyed sailing, traveling, gardening, bird watching, reading and avidly enjoyed the arts including, theatre, ballet, classical and jazz music. The family wishes to thank the incredible staff and volunteers of Mercy House of the Southern Tier for the comforting and loving care they provided. Funeral Services for Henry will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 PM until Service time at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019