Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Resources
Herbert Blaine (Bud) Huften Iii Obituary
Herbert (Bud) Blaine Huften, III

Herbert (Bud) Blaine Huften III, age 70, of Kirkwood, NY departed this world on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home quietly in his sleep. He was born to Herbert Jr. and Anna Huften on July 21, 1949 in Connecticut. When young his family relocated to Binghamton NY where he was a graduate of Catholic Central. After, he joined the Local 112 Plumber and Pipefitters Union where he retired from as a journeyman.

Bud, as he is affectionately known by his family and friends, is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Karen, his daughters Leann Benninger, Carolyn and Mike Munson, and son Michael and Tara Huften; his grandchildren Dakotah and Haley Munson, Brian and Jacob Huften, and his sister Geraldine Hasley as well as several in-laws and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his father Herbert Jr., mother Anna, and his sister Patricia Roon.

Bud enjoyed spending time in the outdoors fishing, hunting, or siting around a bonfire spending time with his family and friends. Throughout his life he made an annual trip to Bob's Lake Ontario Canada where he could engage in many of his favorite activities. An avid baseball fan, he loved to watch and attend the New York Yankees games. He will be missed deeply by all whose lives he touched. As per his wishes there will be no public service but the family will hold a celebration of life at House of Reardon on Thursday March 5, 2020 starting at 6:00PM. Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
