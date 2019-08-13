|
Herbert E. Howell
Clearwater, FL - Herbert E. Howell, (Herb), age 93, formerly of Lisle, NY, passed away Saturday, August 3 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Louise (Dunham), daughter, Janet Jarbin and brother, William Howell.
Herb was born and raised in Castle Creek NY, to Olin and Beatrice (Richardson) Howell. He joined the Navy in 1944 and shared some of his memorable times during his enlistment. He and Louise were married in 1947. While living in NY he worked for GE, Links and Smith Corona. After moving family to Clearwater Florida in 1962 he worked for Honeywell. After retirement he worked several part time jobs, built furniture and spent summers in NY visiting family and friends & playing golf.
Herb was a member of the Masonic Order for over 70 years. In his later years he could be found watching his favorite baseball team, Tampa Bay Rays.
Herb is survived by sons Michael (Joyce), Warren Jeffery; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Roger Dunham and family, and several nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, There will no services, Burial will be in the Lisle Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 13, 2019