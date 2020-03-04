|
Herbert M. Brown
Sanford, Florida - Herbert M. Brown, 95, of Sanford, FL. passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Herb was born in Forest City, PA on January 27, 1925. He spent his school years at Girard College in Philadelphia, PA. Leaving Girard in 1942, he enlisted in the Navy serving aboard the U.S.S. Duffy in the South Pacific. Following the war, he came to Endicott and completed his education at Union-Endicott High School, and began his career at IBM. While attending a movie at the Lyric he met the love of his life, Rose Marie (nee Murphy) with whom he enjoyed 65 years of marriage. During the Korean Conflict, Herb re-enlisted in the Navy serving aboard the U.S.S. Kyne in the Atlantic fleet. He was a member of the American Legion and a life time member of the VFW. Herb was employed by IBM for over 43 years working in Endicott, Burlington, VT, Manassas, VA, and Boca Raton, FL. After 65 years of marriage, his Irish Rose predeceased him in 2013. In addition to Rose, he was predeceased by his parents William and Sarah, sister Nancy, brothers Raymond and August, and daughter-in-law Nadine. He is survived by his children Ruth Ann, William (Judith), Thomas, Barbara Swiatlowski (Gary), and Nancy with whom he resided. Also cherishing his memory are 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his sister-in-law Isabell Hashem, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 10:30AM at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, LLC., 300 East Main St., Endicott. Deacon Thomas Harley will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 9AM until service time at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Herb's name to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903, or to a Veteran's .
