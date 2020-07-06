Herbert N. Cohen
Binghamton - 85, passed away at Lourdes Hospital on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Lillian Cohen. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marcy Cohen; sons Edward Cohen, Dr. Kenneth (Dr. Clifton Bingham) Cohen; daughter Nancy ( Michael) Shatz; grandchildren Andrew and Maggie Shatz; sister Lucille Sallerson. Herb was a graduate of Cornell University and Syracuse Law School. He was the proprietor of Allen's Jewelry and Sporting Goods before becoming a business broker for many years at Pyramid Brokerage.. Herb was the chairman of the Binghamton City Planning Commission and NY Business Brokers. A Private Burial will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery. Donations can be made in Herb's memory to Temple Israel, 4737 Deerfield Place, Vestal, NY 13850 or a charity of your choice
.