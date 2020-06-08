Herbert R. Morrison Jr.
Herbert R. Morrison, Jr.

Endicott, New York - Herbert "Herb" Morrison, Jr., 64, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 from complications of a bicycle accident. Herb was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Marjorie Morrison, Sr.; siblings, Clifford, Donald, Billy Jo, Lucill. He is survived by his children, Marjorie and Hobb Morrison; two sisters and brother-in-law, Grace and Jeff McGraw, Mabel Morrison; three grandchildren, Austin, Emma, Jeffrey; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Private services will be held. Arrangments are by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
