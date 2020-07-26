Hetty (Arnold) Rinker
Windham Summit, PA - The Lord is my rock, and my fortress and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust. Psalm 18:2 KJV
Hetty (Arnold) Rinker, 108, passed from this world on July 24, 2020. She led a life of faith and grace guided by Scripture. She was born on February 5, 1912 on the Arnold Road family farm in Bumpville, Pa., the eldest of twelve children born to Harry and Cora (Brenchley) Arnold. Hetty was a loving wife, a devoted mother and caring grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Throughout her life she enjoyed her family, reading, flower gardening and crafts, especially beautiful crochet and embroidery work. Hetty loved to be in the kitchen cooking or baking and happily served family and friends whenever they would drop by. Hetty resided in her home until the age of 106 where she was doted on and cared for by her son Earle and granddaughters Cathi and Linette and their families. In the last two years Hetty was cared for by many special people on staff at Athen Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was cheered by the many visits from devoted family, friends and her pastor Ken and Ruth Crain. Hetty was a long-standing member of the Windham Summit Bible Church, the Nichols-Tioga Lions Club, Windham Auxiliary and enjoyed socializing with various area Senior Citizen's groups. Hetty was predeceased by her husband Leland W. "Bud" Rinker, a son Leland Rinker,Jr.; daughters and their spouses Cora (Leon) Struble; Dawn (Paul) Clark; grandson Terry Struble; granddaughter-in-law Bonnie Clark; and all siblings and their spouses: Claude (Mildred); Lloyd (Pearl); Alice (Bill Belles); Doris (Leonard Cole); Clyde (Jane); Harry (Charlotte); Lorena Mae (Oscar French); the triplets Willis (Vivian), Walter (Thelma) and Wallace (Alberta); and Robert (Alfreda). She will be greatly missed by her son and daughter-in-law: Earle and Rose Mary Caforio-Rinker; her daughter and son-in-law: Cheryl and Michael Meyer; her grandchildren: Patricia (Dan) Seck; Terry's wife Martha Struble; Wesley (Melissa) Clark; Linette (David) Miller; Timothy Clark; Cathi (John) Loziere; Chris (Penny) Clark; Wendy Clark; Hannah (Dave) Ferris; Jeffery (Andrea) Rinker; Brian (Carmina) Rinker; 44 great grandchildren and 24 great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Hetty will be laid to rest at a private family service at the Bradford County Memorial Park beside her husband. A celebration of her life will be held when we are able to gather and share the special gift Hetty was to all of us. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols-Tioga Lions Club, c/o Julie Wendela, 2880 State Route 17C, Barton, NY 13734 or the Windham Summit Bible Church, 7544 Battle Creek Rd., Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Hetty (Arnold) Rinker.