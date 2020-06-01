Hilda A. Carpenter
Harpursville - Hilda A. Carpenter, 85 of Harpursville passed away Sun. May 31, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her husband, James P. Carpenter. She is survived by her children, Sharon & Ron Bonham, Alvie Carpenter, Myrna & David Smith, Alan B. Carpenter & Karen Rhodes, all of Harpursville, Elizabeth & Fred Haynes, Guilford, several grandchildren and great grandchildren & 1 great great grandson, sisters, Linda & Ed Carkuff, New Berlin, Nancy Anderson, Iowa, brothers, John Anderson, Sherburne and also several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Bethel Chapel in Harpursville.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Afton. Pastor Brad Kark will officiate. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.