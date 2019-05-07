|
|
Hilda Andrews
Birchardville, PA - Hilda Brink Andrews, 97, of Birchardville, PA, passed away at Meadow View Nursing Facility Montrose, PA, Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her husbands, Morgan Brink and Hank Andrews, Her parents, Rex and Viola Powers, sisters Betsy Small and Arletta Sechrist, brothers Ronald Powers, Duane Powers, and Howard Powers. She is survived by her sister Jean Kveragas and several nieces and nephews. Hilda and her late husband Morgan started the Village Pine Shop in Birchardville, Pa. Hilda also was a hard worker as she hung paper in many homes in our area and the triple cities area for many years. She was always so proud of the work she had done. She was very proud to have made many, many delicious pies for the Lawton Carnival Pie stand every year. Hilda had a great love for Cardinals. She was always watching her bird feeder to see what different kinds of birds she would get year after year. She enjoyed Gardening, flowers and plants, picture taking, collecting Antiques, and her greatest love was traveling, and had many, many stories to share about her travels to anyone who would listen. Her Family would like to offer a special Thanks to her Great Niece Suzanne Huntley (Susie) and her Husband Greg for offering unconditional Love, support, care and attention to Hilda in her time of need.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday 1 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Birchardville Cemetery, Birchardville, PA. The Family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Wednesday from 12:30 pm until service time at 1 pm. In lieu of Flowers, you may donate to the Rush Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 5, Lawton, PA 18828.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 7 to May 8, 2019