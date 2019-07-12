|
Hilda C. Hartz
Hancock - Hilda C. Hartz, 102 of Hancock, NY died peacefully July 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 18, 1917, the youngest of 3 children to Walter and Charlotte Charles. On September 29th 1939, Hilda married Robert C. Hartz, Sr. who predeceased her on October 29th, 2002. Hilda, alongside her husband, ran a successful flower business in Hancock for over 50 years. She was a member of Eastern Star and the Emory United Methodist Church for many years as well as an avid golfer.
She is survived by their 3 children, Miriam Peters, Jeanne Ekholm, and Robert C. (Alice) Hartz Jr, 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandson as well as a niece, nephew and loving caregiver, Louise Picozzi. In addition to her husband, Hilda was predeceased by her parents, 2 siblings, and 2 sons in law W. Knighton Peters and Joel Ekholm.
Hilda loved her God, her family, and will be remembered for being an inspiration to others as well as the special bond she shared with her grandson, JR.
Calling hours will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM with a funeral service held at 1:00PM, all at the Emory United Methodist Church Hancock, NY. Interment will follow in Walton Cemetery, Walton, NY.
Donations can be made in her memory to the Emory United Methodist Church 105 E. Main St., Hancock, NY, 13783 or Catskill Area Hospice 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Arrangements by Henderson Biedekapp Funeral Chapel Hancock, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 12, 2019