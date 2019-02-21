|
Hilda Freida Baldauf
Harpursville - Hilda Freida Baldauf was born December 22, 1924 to Emil Reinhard Baldauf and Ida Freida Roemer in Niederrossau, Leipzig, Saxony, Germany and passed away February 18, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York at the age of 94. Hilda is survived by one brother, Herbert (Elka) and three sisters: Martha "Susie" Gilham (Robert), Elsie "Beth" Hansen and Louise Larchar (William), sister-in-law (Marlene) and 41 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Paul (Pat), John (Erika), Richard and brother-in-law, Ronald Hansen.
A viewing will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home, 69-71 Maple St., Harpursville, New York on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00-12 noon with the funeral service following at 12:00 noon. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service at the Colesville Ambulance/Fire Squad Building. The burial will take place at a later date in the Hamden, New York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Colesville Ambulance Squad (CVAS) POB 62 Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Hilda lived her first 9 years in East Germany, and then the family came to the United States in 1933. Shortly thereafter they located on a dairy farm in DeLancey, Delaware County, New York. She graduated from Downsville Central School in 1941 as salutatorian and then continued to help on the family farm until her call as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to serve in northern California for 1-1/2 years. Upon returning home in April 1951, she and her younger brother, Paul, purchased a nearby dairy farm and operated it for 17 years until Paul had a debilitating accident, causing them to sell it. Hilda then found employment as a DHIA milk tester for the Harpursville area, retiring after 22 happy years. The next years were spent in various activities and traveling to places most people will never see: Alaska, Hawaii, The Holy Land, Germany, England, Scotland, and even a Caribbean cruise. Hilda was the PTA President at Downsville Central School for 1 year and secretary for 2 years, volunteered on the Delaware County Extension Service Board; was an election inspector for the town of Colesville, and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. Her church and testimony meant a lot to her and she faithfully served as a seminary teacher, Sunday School teacher, and Relief Society President in the Oneonta and Susquehanna branches of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also served in the Palmyra Temple for many years. She loved the Savior and tried to emulate His teachings in her life every day to everyone.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019