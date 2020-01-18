Resources
Tucson, AZ - Hilda Morrison, 91 passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at Peppi's Hospice House. Hilda was born on February 15, 1928 in Canastota, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Rich Morrison. Hilda is survived by her children, Greg (Mary Jo) Fontana,Tucson AZ, Linda (Hal) Fuerstenberg, and Don (Carol) Fontana, both of Apalachin, NY; grandchildren, Adri (Paul) Dalpiaz, Phoenix, AZ, Jaime Florance, Endicott, NY, and Dan (Jess) Fontana, Binghamton, NY; and great grandchildren, Devonn and Madyson Florence, Endicott, NY. There will be no services. Hilda's family would like to thank the staff at Eternal Life Care Home for caring for her for the past 3 years. The family requests that donations can be made in honor of Hilda to Eternal Life Care Home, 2250 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712.
