Hildegarde "Penny" Regni
Hildegarde "Penny" Regni, 91, passed away November 4, 2019 with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband Robert A. Regni, much loved daughter Margaret Burkhart, sister Roz Pratt, father Ransom Pratt, and mother, Hildegarde Pratt. Penny is survived by her son David Burkhart, and daughter-in-law Leanne Avery.
She was co-owner of several Binghamton businesses: Red Sleigh Antiques, 1776 House Antiques, and 1776 House Framing. Earlier, she taught elementary art in the Chenango Valley School District. Penny graduated from Colby College, and pursued graduate studies in art education at Penn State University.
Penny loved classical music and played the cello for many years with the Binghamton Community Orchestra (BCO). She also loved pen and ink drawing and watercolor painting, creating beautiful holiday cards, including artfully designing the envelopes in which they were delivered. Penny also created many of the program covers for BCO concerts. For many years, she walked three miles a day, which enabled her to admire and draw the architecture of Binghamton's west side.
She loved animals and volunteered for many years at Project PAW with her beloved daughter-in-law Leanne Avery. She could occasionally be heard singing lullabies to the cats as they perched or climbed on her lap for their big dose of Penny's love, and her delightful conversations with them.
Penny also had an amazing eye for finding beauty in the simplest of things. Whether it be in the sun's rays through the window casting a delicate shine on a wine glass at Easter dinner, or how the evening light of a late fall day brought to life the brown and orange hues of the leaves, she saw these subtle nuances and captured their essence in her lovely words.
In essence, Penny exuded appreciation and gratitude for so many things large and small. In this way, she was a role model for all who knew her.
Many thanks to the caring and professional staff at United Methodist Homes Hilltop facility in Johnson City. We are very grateful for the care provided by UMH physician Dr. Kimberly Crum, and prior to UMH, the expert and compassionate care of Dr. Marek Gawel. Also, a heartfelt thank you to those who visited Penny at UMH.
There will a memorial gathering and celebration of life from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at The Shop, 217 Washington Street, Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Project PAW, Broome County Dog Shelter, or the Memory Maker Project. To express condolences and share memories please visit demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019