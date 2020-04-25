Services
Hildegarde Shipman Goodwin

Hildegarde Shipman Goodwin Obituary
Hildegarde Shipman Goodwin

Owego, New York - Hildegarde Shipman Goodwin, 90, formerly of Nichols, NY passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Hildegarde was born on February 12, 1930 in Waverly, N.Y. to the late Stephen R. and Grace (Goble) Shipman. Due to a snowstorm, she was delivered at the family farmhouse by her grandmother. She later married her future husband, Lewis B. Goodwin at the same farmhouse on July 30, 1950. Hildegarde and Lewis were married for almost 38 years and worked hard to provide a loving homestead for their six children. Hildegarde began working in the Tioga Central School District in 1972 and retired after many years of service. She was an avid supporter of the American Legion Post #401 in Owego. Hildegarde was predeceased by her husband, Lewis; six siblings; grandson, David Goodwin, Jr. She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Lewis (Barbara), Linnea (Stephen), David (Dolly), Stephanie (Mark), Laurie (Scott), Wendy; 10 grandchildren, Katie, Meagan, Andrew, Connor, Alexandra (Sasha), Erin, Adam, Morgan, Mitchell, Kristen; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward Shipman; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Keith Nichols, Hospice at Lourdes, especially her team of nurses and aide, Anne, Stacey, Tilly and Nikki, for their special care of mom. Private funeral services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, Owego, NY. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Childrens's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Condolence may be made to Hildegarde's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
