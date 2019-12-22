|
Hildred R. Stoughton
Endicott - Hildred R. Stoughton, 106, of Endicott, NY and formerly of Fayetteville, NY, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at UHS Ideal Senior Living Center, Endicott, NY. She was born on December 20, 1912 in Candor, NY the daughter of Bernard S. and Edna (Farley) Roe. Hildred was predeceased by her husband Stiles N. Stoughton, mother Lucetta W. Roe, brother Gerald (Marjorie) Roe and daughter-in-law Anne Stoughton. Hildred is survived by 3 sons, daughter and their families. Maurice S. Stoughton, 4 grandchildren: Linda Yetter, Joan (Todd) Smith, Emily (Will) Olney, Timothy Stoughton; 7 great grandchildren: Eric (Sarah Reid) Yetter, Douglas (Michaela) Yetter, Ira (Jewel Davis) Smith, Kenneth Smith, Bill Olney, Audrey (Seth) Masten, Faith Stoughton; a great great granddaughter, Ruthann. Charles R. (Judy) Stoughton, 5 grandchildren: Gerald (Marlene) Stoughton, George Scott Stoughton, Christopher (Traci) Stoughton, Kristin (Timothy) Holliday and children, Kimberly (Charles) Luevano and children; 5 great grandchildren: Kaitlin, Michelle, and Andrew Stoughton, Brittani (Mark) Benton, Tyler Stoughton. Gary A. (Donna) Stoughton, 2 grandchildren: Shellianna (Mark) Decker, Russell (Kate) Stoughton; 13 great grandchildren: Dakota, Caleb, Jacob, Savannah, Noah, Mackennah, Emmah, Lydiah, Jedidiah and Evangeleenah Decker, Brianna, Casey and Carter Stoughton. Sue (Michael) Demers, 3 grandchildren: James (Candice) Demers, Matthew (Heather) Demers, Charles Demers; 5 great grandchildren: Camriel, Derek, Breein, Calen and Ronen Demers. many nieces and nephews. Hildred graduated from Candor High School, Cortland Normal School and Cortland State Teachers College. She began her teaching career at South Berkshire School later teaching at Berkshire School, Edward R. Eastman School in Berkshire, Nathan T. Hall Elementary School in Newark Valley and Fayetteville-Manilus Central School. She had been a member of the United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, P.E.O. Chapter B and Chapter BI and Central New York Chapter of Embroiderer's Guild of America. Hildred's family appreciates the excellent care she received at the Ideal Senior Living Center. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, 56 N. Main Street (State Routes 34/96), Spencer, NY 14883. An inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire, NY in 2020.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019