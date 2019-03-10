|
Hiromichi Hayashi MD
Binghamton - Hiromichi Hayashi MD, 90, passed away in his homeland of Japan, Nov 11, 2018, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, Fumiko Hayashi. Children Mary Hayashi (Eric Hillstrom), Durango CO. Kenneth Hayashi, Leadville CO. Grandson Cooper Hillstrom, Sister Kazuko Ueda, Japan and many nieces and nephews.
Hiromichi was raised in Tokyo, Japan and attended Keio Medical University. He came to the Binghamton area in 1955. He was a general surgeon with offices in Endicott/Vestal and Owego for over 20 years. He moved back to Japan in 1999.
Together with his surgical office partner, Demetrio Peguero MD, they were innovative and eager to try different procedures to have patients heal faster. They were dedicated to improving patient care by implementing changes, thereby improving patient outcomes, and perfecting surgical procedures to allow same-day discharge
Dr. Hayashi was Chief of Surgery at Ideal Hospital, Endicott, NY. 1990-1999. Dr. Hayashi practiced at the Walk-in Clinic, Acute Care Clinic Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune, NC (Coastal Government Service).
Dr. Hayashi was a member of the American Board of Surgery and the Endwell Rotary Club.
He enjoyed playing tennis, fly fishing, skiing and traveling the world.
Donations in Hiromichi's name can be made to the Endwell Rotary Foundation. 3600 Lorne Dr. Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019