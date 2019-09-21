|
Homer A. Rowe
Hasrpursville - Homer A. Rowe, 83 of Harpursville passed away on Wed. Sept. 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 2, 1936 to the late Ward & Jennie Rowe. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Robin & Mark Fendick, 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Randy & Tiffany, sisters & brother-in-law, Eunice & Cliff Huyck, Grace Taylor,, sisters-in-law, Esther, Frannie & Beverly and also several nieces & nephews who were very special to him. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Carl, Lawrence, Bernard & Robert. He was a retired member of Local 7 in Binghamton. He spent most of his life living on the family farm. His wealth in life was not money or possessions, but was his family and friends. Homer was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Mon. at 2 p.m. Rev. Barbara Green will officiate. Burial will be in Perch Pond Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home on Mon. from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to service. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 21, 2019