Lakeland, FL - Howard "Howdy" Benjamin Jones, Sr., 89, of Lakeland, Florida, entered into eternal rest on March 23, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on September 3, 1930, in Endicott, New York, and was raised on a farm in Warren Center, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by parents, Morgan and Helen, brothers, Douglas and Morgan Jr., and sisters, Roena and Mary Lou. He and his wife, Bettie Mai, raised their family in Warren Center and then Apalachin, New York. He was a veteran of the United States Army, based in Ft. Campbell, where he met Bettie. He owned and operated Howdy Jones Excavating, Jones and Mead Construction, Howdy Jones Construction, and Howdy Jones Used Equipment. He was a member of the Westbrook Masonic Lodge #333, the International Flying Farmers, and various antique car clubs. He had an affinity for all things fast--flying his airplanes and helicopters, racing stock cars, and riding and racing snowmobiles. He found great pleasure in visiting with friends, longtime employees, and people of the community. He loved his family dearly and left them with a love of accomplishment and self-worth. He is survived by his wife, Bettie, of 63 years; children, Paula Druen (Dan) of Gallatin, Tennessee, Howdy Jones, Jr. (Tara) of Lakeland, Florida, Nancy Rabenold (Gary) of Brandon, Florida, and Tracy Greenwood (Mark) of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Angela Vitale Kidd (David), Michele Vitale House (Joseph), Ben Vitale (Bobbi Jayne), Ellory "Ellie", Audra, Raquel "Boo Boo", and Howdy III Jones, Gary Jr. and Evan Rabenold, and Ryan Salts (Katie); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Landon, William, Adeline, Maverick, Jett, Jacob, Jaxon, and Joslyn; and brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. His humor and love of living will be missed. Memorial services will be held at later dates.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020