Howard C. Teel
Great Bend, PA - Howard Teel of Great Bend, PA, passed away peacefully holding his wife's hand on January 8th at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Teel, who was the love of his life and his best friend, his loving family - daughter and son-in-law Wendi and John Gordon, his grandsons, AJ and Tarin Gordon, and Adam Gordon, his great grandchildren Hayley and Gavin Gordon, his daughter and son-in-law Heidi and George Schwarztrauber, his granddaughter Amanda and Lloyd Knecht, his grandson Stephen and Lizbith Schwarztrauber, and great grandchildren, Olivia Knecht and Norah Schwarztrauber. He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Florence and Margaret and Ted Day and his Brother-in-law Ira and Betty Foote. He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Ralph Teel. After graduating high school, Howard proudly served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. The majority of his career was as plant manager with Kasson Hardware in Kirkwood, NY. He also worked in construction, as an insurance agent, and he obtained his real estate license. He also loved to work stone quarries and often had side jobs and side businesses. He was a do it yourselfer and loved to take care of his house and property. He enjoyed lifting weights and body building; aviation and obtained his pilot license in 1985. Howard also enjoyed playing Black Jack and the Lottery. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc, Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Newman Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Bend/Hallstead Ambulance, P.O. Box 793, Great Bend, PA 18821.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020