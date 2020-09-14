Howard (Duke) Davis
Vestal - Born in Ithaca New York the son of William A and Helen (Shetter) Davis deceased also Ruth Davis and Marjorie B Isban. Survived by four children Brad M Davis Jamie Davis Tami Fitzpatrick and Patti Hopewell also five grandchildren Christina Burlingame Kevin & Jason Davis Crystal self and Lewis Hopewell. Also 6 great grandchildren Breese & Tanner Burlingame FayLynn Cervion Ash &Ivy Davis and Declan Davis.
He was active in sports at Vestal Central High School he earned 12 letters 4 each in football basketball baseball and track he played Semi-Pro baseball football and basketball in the triple cities.
He played minor league baseball in the Brooklyn Dodgers farm system at Olean New York; Burlington and Thomasville North Carolina. Duke was able to catch Cy Young, Chief Bender, and Eddie Ford. He also talked baseball with Warren Spahn and George Sisler. He caught batting practice at Johnson field for the Binghamton triplets for 14 years met many players who played later for the NY Yankees. He coached Junior American Legion Baseball team at Endicott post 82 and Vestal Post 89 served as associate leader of Greater Endicott Boys Club also served as Boys Recreation director in Burlington NC.
He was a life member of the association of professional baseball players of America; founding member of the Minor League Baseball alumni Society of American baseball research; friend of National Baseball Hall of Fame and life member of MLB insiders Club. He is proud to have thrown out the ceremonial ball at NYSEG stadium and the Keyspan park in Brooklyn NY where he was presented with painting of his uniform shirt. He was a charter and life member of Endicott BPOE 1977 in Endicott. He was founder of the Vestal Historical Society and was a past president of the Greater Endicott Junior of Commerce. He also served in many of the chair's such as golf chairman of boy's tournament which sent several boys to National Tourney and served on State and National JC Sports Committee. He had been a member of several local and State Historical societies also. He was a member of several State and National real estate appraiser associations and served as an assessment officer at local and state level. He was the architect representative on the addition to Ideal Hospital in Endicott and also the original Campus of Broome Technical Community College. He worked for many area Construction companies he was a member of the Vestal United Methodist Church for over 75 years where he served as Usher captain; Boy Scouts committees and Church committees. He was proud of several scrapbooks he gave to local organizations. He looked forward to Spring and baseball season so he could go to NYSEG Stadium. There he talked to the b-mets staff the skipper, players, field coordinators of NY Mets and major league scouts. ESPECIALLY Dan, Marion, Mark & Debbie, Al & June, Scouts Mike Toome and Phil. Duke request there will be no calling hours and because of the covid19 we won't be able to have doubleheader.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal. Please register at www.vestalumc.org/duke
or call Vestal United Methodist Church at 785-3367 to make arrangements to attend.
Donations in his memory may be made to: Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street or Vestal Public Library, 320 Vestal Parkway.