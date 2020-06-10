Howard Robert Green



Binghamton - Howard Robert Green of Binghamton NY, 75 years young passed away peacefully Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. He fought a great battle every day. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Lynne Green, sons Jay and Brett, daughters Pam and Rae Ellen and their spouses Michelle, Wendy, Lee and Jason in addition to 11 grandchildren and his loving brother Stuart. And man's best friend his 3rd rescue dog Mavis.



For the past 52 years with his brother Stuart, Howard owned Magic City Ice. He was a workaholic, but behind the tough exterior was a true marshmallow and softy. He loved his Boston Red Sox and his alma mater University of Alabama, where he met his bride Lynne. Patience was not his forte, but he truly loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports. When he was ready to go from anywhere or any event it wasn't personal, he just left!



In the final days of his life, everything came full circle. He made peace with everyone in the family. He was kind, he was loving, he thanked people, he told them he loved them. That was the father, the husband, the brother, the person that everyone knew was in him, that showed in his last days. The whole entire Green family will miss and love him dearly. He will be in our hearts forever!



On Thursday, May 28, 2020 funeral services were held privately by immediate family members at Temple Israel Riverside Cemetery, in Binghamton, NY. Any donations in Howard's name can be made to the Humane Society of Binghamton New York.









