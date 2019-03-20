Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Castle Creek
1130 Route 11
Castle Creek, NY
Howard W. Pascoe Jr. Obituary
Howard W. Pascoe, Jr.

Castle Creek - Howard W.Pascoe, Jr., age 91 of Castle Creek, NY, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. Born in W. Wyoming PA to Howard and Mary Ann Pascoe, Howard was a man of many talents and interests and achieved much in his lifetime. Howard is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Sharon, and son Michael. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Paul) Garnett, Teresa Pascoe, and Cathy Stahl (Joe), 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson, and his loving church community. Howard's family would like to give a special thank you to Howard's good friend Bill Lane, Pastor Hartwick, neighbors, and Interim HHA who all helped look after him in his final years. A memorial service for Howard will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the at the First Baptist Church of Castle Creek, 1130 Route 11, Castle Creek; a luncheon will immediately follow at the church. To read more about Howard's exciting life or to share memories and condolences, visit:

www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019
