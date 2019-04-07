|
|
Howie Newman
Apalachin - Howard Newman, Jr. (Howie), age 70, born in Johnson City, NY passed away March 29, 2019 at Osceola Regional Medical, Kissimmee, Fl, suddenly of a stroke and heart attack, with family and friends by his side. He was predeceased by his father, Howard Sr., and mother Arleah Knapp; step-mother Margaret and brother Albert (Bucky). He is survived by Patricia Connors, fiancé and soul mate of 24 years; his son Howard III (Duffy), Endwell, NY; brother Larry (Darlene) The Villages, FL; sister Lynn (Bob) Svarney, Johnson City, NY; closest friends, Steve Belo (like a brother) and Jeff Tebo, his business partner. Also surviving is his extended family and grandchildren, Brian and Jennifer Connors, Conlin, NY; Tim and Christie Connors, Lake Worth, FL; Lisa Raymond, Kirkwood, NY; Karie and Jim Slavitsky, Conklin, NY; Lexie, Caitlin, Austin, Hanna, Morgan, Brody, Nelle and Reilly; many nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored; his kitties, Mazey, Jewels, Molly and Nick who is now in Heaven with him. Howie was a remarkable man who served in Vietnam and received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He was the original founder of O.V.V., the Organization of Vietnam Vets. He was the proud owner and businessman of automobile and motor home sales which he did for years and loved. Howie also worked for the family business, Newman Brothers Hardware. He loved to dance, camp and go RVing to rallies with our friends. His favorite spot was Vermont. He spent his winters in Florida and summers in New York. Howie loved politics, especially talking to all at the pool. Everyone who knew him loved him for his humor and generosity. He was willing to help everyone and of course, every animal. A memorial will be held April 18th in Davenport Florida and a celebration of life will be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Howie's name may be made to Every Dog's Dream Rescue, 420 Harry L. Dr. #2, Johnson City, NY 13790, or to an organization of your choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019