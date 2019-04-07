Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Resources
More Obituaries for Howie Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howie Newman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howie Newman Obituary
Howie Newman

Apalachin - Howard Newman, Jr. (Howie), age 70, born in Johnson City, NY passed away March 29, 2019 at Osceola Regional Medical, Kissimmee, Fl, suddenly of a stroke and heart attack, with family and friends by his side. He was predeceased by his father, Howard Sr., and mother Arleah Knapp; step-mother Margaret and brother Albert (Bucky). He is survived by Patricia Connors, fiancé and soul mate of 24 years; his son Howard III (Duffy), Endwell, NY; brother Larry (Darlene) The Villages, FL; sister Lynn (Bob) Svarney, Johnson City, NY; closest friends, Steve Belo (like a brother) and Jeff Tebo, his business partner. Also surviving is his extended family and grandchildren, Brian and Jennifer Connors, Conlin, NY; Tim and Christie Connors, Lake Worth, FL; Lisa Raymond, Kirkwood, NY; Karie and Jim Slavitsky, Conklin, NY; Lexie, Caitlin, Austin, Hanna, Morgan, Brody, Nelle and Reilly; many nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored; his kitties, Mazey, Jewels, Molly and Nick who is now in Heaven with him. Howie was a remarkable man who served in Vietnam and received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He was the original founder of O.V.V., the Organization of Vietnam Vets. He was the proud owner and businessman of automobile and motor home sales which he did for years and loved. Howie also worked for the family business, Newman Brothers Hardware. He loved to dance, camp and go RVing to rallies with our friends. His favorite spot was Vermont. He spent his winters in Florida and summers in New York. Howie loved politics, especially talking to all at the pool. Everyone who knew him loved him for his humor and generosity. He was willing to help everyone and of course, every animal. A memorial will be held April 18th in Davenport Florida and a celebration of life will be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Howie's name may be made to Every Dog's Dream Rescue, 420 Harry L. Dr. #2, Johnson City, NY 13790, or to an organization of your choice.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now