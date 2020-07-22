Hristina KastrisBinghamton - Hristina Kastris, 83, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 after a short illness. She is predeceased by her parents Elias and Eleni, sisters Voula, Dimitra, Vasiliki, brothers Giorgos, Petros, Nikos and beloved daughter Vasiliki. She is survived by her husband Elias, brothers Rolando and Paul, sister-in-laws Eleni, Stella, Panagiota, Athena, brother-in-law Kosta, her Koumbara Pat, and many wonderful and loving nieces, nephews and their spouses and children, cousins and friends. Hristina loved to walk, garden, sing, dance, attend Church services and spend time with the family. She had a very special relationship with each family member. In her own special way, she brought the family closer together. She reminded us of her Father who strongly believed Loving One Another-Agape and Family were most important things in life. Your day would not be complete unless you received a phone call from her - checking in to see how and what everyone was doing and letting you know how and what she was doing. This phone call will be missed. The family would like to thank all the kind, loving and compassionate people that cared for her - at her home, at the hospital and at the nursing home - especially in her last days with us. The family will hold a private funeral at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 214 Court Street, Binghamton. Dr. Rev. Michael Bahlatzis will officiate. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. Please contact the family for details on the date and time. All in attendance must wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 214 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.