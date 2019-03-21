|
|
Hugh Ward Miller
Lake Ariel, PA - Hugh Ward Miller, 82 of Lake Ariel, PA, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Regional Hospital in Scranton, after a period of declining health. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sarah Shelhorse Miller.
Born October 15, 1936, in St. Paul MN, he was the son of the late Charles Hugh and May Alma (Ward) Miller, Jr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons Hugh Ward Miller, Jr. and Robert Bruce Miller; his sister Mavis Miller Casperson; and his brothers Charles, John, and Douglas Miller.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by several cousins; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Hugh was a graduate of Hamline University in St. Paul, MN and Boston University School of Theology in Boston, MA
Prior to his retirement, he served as pastor of United Methodist Churches in Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania. He was a co-founder of the Downtown Singers in Binghamton, NY.
Hugh was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church and was a faithful member of the church choir.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm in the Moscow United Methodist Church with Rev. Jean Blackie as officiating clergy.
Friends may call on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at the church.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, NY led by the Rev. Vicki Burtson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Moscow United Methodist Church 126 Church Street Moscow, PA 18444, or Sky Lake Camp and Retreat Center 501 William Law Road Windsor, NY 13865
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow, PA. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2019