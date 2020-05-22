Hunter Conklin



Windsor, NY & Susquehanna, PA - Hunter Conklin, 17 of Windsor, NY and Susquehanna, PA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.



He was predeceased by his grandfather Larry Edward Conklin; great grandparents Ray & Janice Atkinson; uncles Phillip Conklin, John Amrein III and Charles Atkinson; and cousin Ariel Desantis.



Hunter is survived by his loving mother Heather Miner; and father Frank & Sarah Conklin; grandmother Penny Conklin (Drew); Siblings Colin Conklin, Payton Miner and Bryce Baldwin; girlfriend Meaghan Towner; Aunts and Uncles, Jenny & Steven Dufton, Tom & Terry Parsons, Kelly Baer, Melody Pemp, Priscilla Schneider, Karen Pemp, Jodie & Todd Manning, Jeanine & Jeff Collins, Justin & Marla Amrein, Stan French (Deona), Nicole & Michael Sellitto, Mary & Ronnie Broad; and many cousins.



Hunter was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was also an outstanding athlete, participating in Football, Bowling, and Track. Hunter enjoyed working on cars with his father and wood working. He was very outgoing young man and who was always willing to help anyone in need. Most important to Hunter was being a loving boyfriend to Meaghan.



Hunter will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.



Due to the COVID 19 pandemic there will be no services held at this time; the family will be having a private service at a later date.









