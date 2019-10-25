|
Ian Cj Tran
Johnson City - passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his grandma. He is survived by his mom and dad Truc and Chau Tran; a grandmother; a grandfather; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Ian was known for his drooling habits and his contagious dimpled smile. His favorite thing was to run around in his little walker. His time on earth may have been short, but he will live in on in our hearts forever. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 11:00am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 9:00am until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019