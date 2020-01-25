|
Ian Edward Milton Strait
Geneva - Ian Edward Milton Strait, 36, of Hammondsport, NY passed away January 15, 2020. Son of the late Edward Strait and survived by mother, Jill Morris (step-father, Kevin Morris). He was also survived by his two sisters, Nitasha Swisher (brother-in-law, Nick Swisher) and Corinne Morris and several aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly.
Ian was born in Johnson City, NY and spent most of his childhood in Hammondsport, NY. As an adult, Ian traveled all over the US, really enjoying his time in the West. He returned to his loving family in New York just over a year ago.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Ian loved all that nature has to offer. In the winter, you'd find him shredding fresh powder on the mountains of Montana and during the summer he'd be catching some rays and splashing in any water source he could find.
During all of his travels and different activities, Ian was the kindhearted, charming guy you'd always want around. He was the type of guy that would give you the shirt of his back even if that's all he had. He made a deep impression on everyone he came across and will truly be missed by all.
A private graveside inurnment ceremony will be held for the family. The family will also host a celebration of life, to be announced later, for friends to share their stories of Ian and condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Ian's name as he would have helped any charity you would have asked him to.
