Ibolya Horner October 5, 1929 - August 7, 2019
Binghamton - On August 7, 2019, 3 : 19 PM, my mother, Ibolya Horner, who graced us with her extraordinary presence, has moved on to another realm.
An immigrant from Budapest, Hungary from 1956, she and my father Richard made a difficult transition to a beautiful life in Binghamton, NY.
She spoke Hungarian (her native language), English, Italian, German, and French; read Greek, Hebrew and Latin fluently.
When her soul mate Richard, her husband of 62 years passed away in 2014, she was crushed beyond words. Somehow she held on. After all, she was strong. She survived numerous hardships in her life; the loss of her parents at a young age, World War II, and the Hungarian Revolution.
She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother and grandmother. An eternal student, she was always reading and taking notes, filling up hundreds of sketchpads with her op-eds on politics, science, theology and the arts.
She is survived by her only daughter Brigitte Horner-Harvey, John Harvey, her son-in-law, her grandson Elliott Horner-Harvey, her cousins the Beer's, Preszer's, Edelman's, Horner's and the Major family.
We are grateful to a very special person in our lives, her caretaker and friend, Yelena Kibukovich, an amazing young woman, who picked up her life in Binghamton and moved with us to Ithaca and Palm Beach. She was with my mother until the moment she took her very last breath.
We also would like to thank her previous caretakers and Hospice for their amazing service in the past month of her rapid decline.
We miss her tremendously yet her memory shines on in our hearts and mind. Rest in Peace.
A private memorial by invitation will be held in both my parents honor.
Please mail any correspondence to PO Box 157, Bible School Park, NY 13737. If you wish to commemorate my mother, please consider donating to or National Hospice Foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 14 to Oct. 13, 2019