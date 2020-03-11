Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Apalachin
6519 New York 434
Apalachin, NY 13732
(607) 625-3010
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez B. Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez B. Hoffman Obituary
Inez B. Hoffman

Apalachin - Inez B. Hoffman, 86, of Apalachin passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Rose Horowitz and Irving Nitkin.

Inez is survived by her loving husband of 53 years David; beloved children Nancy (Mark) Griffin and David Hoffman Jr; previous daughter-in-law Susie Hoffman; favorite granddaughter Julie (Jason) Yager and favorite grandson Jason Yarrington and his partner Lindsay Aulin; special great-grandchildren Jillian and Jackson Yager and Thora Yarrington.

Inez worked for 20 years in BOCES' school library system supporting the region's librarians.

Inez enjoyed bowling, keeping score for her husband and son, golf, sewing, quilting, and crocheting; crocheting many a blanket for friends or acquaintances with newborns.

The service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

If friends wish to celebrate Inez's life or extend gratitude to the family, the family recommends donating in her name to the Broome County Humane Society or Stray Haven Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -