Inez B. Hoffman
Apalachin - Inez B. Hoffman, 86, of Apalachin passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Rose Horowitz and Irving Nitkin.
Inez is survived by her loving husband of 53 years David; beloved children Nancy (Mark) Griffin and David Hoffman Jr; previous daughter-in-law Susie Hoffman; favorite granddaughter Julie (Jason) Yager and favorite grandson Jason Yarrington and his partner Lindsay Aulin; special great-grandchildren Jillian and Jackson Yager and Thora Yarrington.
Inez worked for 20 years in BOCES' school library system supporting the region's librarians.
Inez enjoyed bowling, keeping score for her husband and son, golf, sewing, quilting, and crocheting; crocheting many a blanket for friends or acquaintances with newborns.
The service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
If friends wish to celebrate Inez's life or extend gratitude to the family, the family recommends donating in her name to the Broome County Humane Society or Stray Haven Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 16, 2020