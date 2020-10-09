Inez David



Whitney Point - Inez David, 84, passed away on October 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor; daughter, Vickie; son, Edward; two daughter-in-laws, Alyce and Debbie; and son-in-law, Fran. Inez is survived by sons: Dennis (Nicole), Michael (Nancy), Jeffrey, Russel, Brian (Kim) and James; daughters: Connie and Lorraine (Mike); daughter-in-law: Candy; 26 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and brother: Paul Sturdevant. She dearly loved her large family, reading, doing crossword puzzles, painting and sharing ceramics. A special thank you to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Dialysis and doctors with UHS and Lourdes for their compassionate care. A private burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store