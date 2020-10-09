1/
Inez David
Whitney Point - Inez David, 84, passed away on October 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Victor; daughter, Vickie; son, Edward; two daughter-in-laws, Alyce and Debbie; and son-in-law, Fran. Inez is survived by sons: Dennis (Nicole), Michael (Nancy), Jeffrey, Russel, Brian (Kim) and James; daughters: Connie and Lorraine (Mike); daughter-in-law: Candy; 26 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and brother: Paul Sturdevant. She dearly loved her large family, reading, doing crossword puzzles, painting and sharing ceramics. A special thank you to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Dialysis and doctors with UHS and Lourdes for their compassionate care. A private burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
