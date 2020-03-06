|
Inez E. Anderson
Endicott - Inez G. Earl Grove Anderson, 95, of Endicott, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 2, 2020. Born March 13, 1924 to Allen Earl and May Louise Yehle, she grew up in Rochester and in 1975 retired from Rochester Telephone Corporation after 33 years and moved to Dade City, Fl where she worked for Pasco News for 10 years. Inez was predeceased by husbands Seymour DeWitt Grove and John Anderson, beloved daughter Judith Inez Gilmore, step-daughter Gwen Sears. She is survived by son-in-law Paul Gilmore, grandson Jason Paul (Kathryn), granddaughter Amanda Inez, great-granddaughters Mariah, Abigail and Kyndra, great-grandsons Stephen and Decker and niece Janet (David) Fleth and family. Donations in her name can be made to Samaritan's purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020