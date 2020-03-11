Services
Ingeborg C. Lorenz


1933 - 2020
Ingeborg C. Lorenz Obituary
Ingeborg C. Lorenz

Great Bend, PA - Ingeborg C. Lorenz, 86, entered into rest on March 9, 2020. Born in Germany, she became a professional seamstress. She moved to the United States in 1957 and went into the upholstery business. Inge was a hard working woman with a passion for caring for the elderly. She became a nurse's aide for Fairview Nursing Home, Binghamton, NY. Inge was kind hearted and generous. She loved animals, especially cats. She was a member of the Landmark Church, Binghamton. She is predeceased by her daughter, Regina "Bootsy" Lorenz and is survived by her dear friends, Else Freide, Dan and Judy Little, and Jackie Ried; and a niece, Miriam Haring, Germany. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Inurnment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-3, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Landmark Church, 126 Court Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
