Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
207 Hayes Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Irene (Urban) Bartos

Irene (Urban) Bartos Obituary
Irene (Urban) Bartos

formerly of Endicott - Irene (Urban) Bartos, 93, formerly of Endicott, passed away, October 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her son, Gary (Ann) Bartos; her daughter, Roxane Bartos; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Although our mother and grandmother faced numerous obstacles throughout her life, she was the strongest, weakest woman we have ever known. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
