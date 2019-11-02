|
Irene (Urban) Bartos
formerly of Endicott - Irene (Urban) Bartos, 93, formerly of Endicott, passed away, October 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her son, Gary (Ann) Bartos; her daughter, Roxane Bartos; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Although our mother and grandmother faced numerous obstacles throughout her life, she was the strongest, weakest woman we have ever known. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019