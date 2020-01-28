|
Irene C. Krivyanik
Johnson City - Irene C. Krivyanik 86 passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home after a year-long struggle. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-one years, Michael Krivyanik, an infant son, Michael Jr., her parents, John and Mary Warski, her sisters, Helen and Larriana and her brother, Stanley.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia and her husband, Harry Orton of Endicott and Michelle and her husband, Rick Suer of Binghamton, four grandchildren, Robert, Samantha and Michael (Carrie) Suer and Jeremy (Paisley) Orton, great grandchildren, Jacob, Jaclyn, Logan, Daphne and Simon, her brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Krivyanik and several nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and close friends.
She was a retired employee of General-Electric Company, Westover. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity.
The family will receive friends Friday 9am at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am offered by Rev. Charles Opondo-Owora.
Contributions may be made in Irene's memory to her church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020