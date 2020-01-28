Services
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
the Church of the Holy Trinity
346 Prospect Street
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Irene C. Krivyanik

Irene C. Krivyanik Obituary
Irene C. Krivyanik

Johnson City - Irene C. Krivyanik 86 passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home after a year-long struggle. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-one years, Michael Krivyanik, an infant son, Michael Jr., her parents, John and Mary Warski, her sisters, Helen and Larriana and her brother, Stanley.

She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia and her husband, Harry Orton of Endicott and Michelle and her husband, Rick Suer of Binghamton, four grandchildren, Robert, Samantha and Michael (Carrie) Suer and Jeremy (Paisley) Orton, great grandchildren, Jacob, Jaclyn, Logan, Daphne and Simon, her brother-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Krivyanik and several nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and close friends.

She was a retired employee of General-Electric Company, Westover. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Trinity.

The family will receive friends Friday 9am at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am offered by Rev. Charles Opondo-Owora.

Contributions may be made in Irene's memory to her church in lieu of flowers.

Kindly share your reflections of Irene on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
