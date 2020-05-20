Irene D. Harris
1930 - 2020
Irene D. Harris

Endicott - Irene D. Harris of Endicott, NY Died on May 6, 2020. Born Irene Klem in Buttonwood, PA on December 31, 1930. Irene grew up and went to school in Johnson City, NY. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott. Irene was the loving wife of Gene Harris of Endicott, NY for 65 years. She was beloved mother to Penny Hurley and her late husband Buster of Palm City, FL, Joseph Harris of Arcadia, CA, and Kevin Harris and his wife Rebecca Pires of New Bedford, MA. Irene was especially proud of her three grandchildren, Michael Harris of Bloomington, MN, Leah Harris of Pleasantville, NY, and Jonathan Harris of New Bedford, MA. She will be dearly missed…

Special thanks to the outstanding Doctors, Nurses, and support staff at Wilson Hospital, South Tower 5. Your gentle care of Mom through her passage was appreciated more than you know. Donations in her memory to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
