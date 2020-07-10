1/1
Irene Davidson
Irene Davidson 101 years, went to be with Our Lord on Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 at the Ideal Senior Living Center.

She was predeceased by two daughters, Barbara and Marsha; a son, Lawrence; a granddaughter, Christina; and a lifetime companion, Douglas LaRoe.

Irene is survived by two sons, Robert (Jeanette) Davidson and James (Liz) Davidson; eleven grandchildren, Jeffrey Carey, Bradley (Carrie) Carey, Melissa (Jason) Lantz, Heather Davidson (John Wirth), Aaron Davidson, Jason Davidson, Christopher Eaves, Ticia Eaves, Susan (David) Brownlee, Timothy Sutton, and Andrew Davidow (Carrie), nine great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren.

She was a member of Church of the Holy Trinity and a retired assembler for the Kodak Company, Rochester. Irene loved travelling, polka dancing and going to casinos.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday at 11am at Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton with Monsignor John P. Putano officiating. Burial will be at Slovak Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday 5-7pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton where Rev. Elizabeth Ewing, Rector of Christ Episcopal Church will offer a prayer service. Face masks and social distancing are appreciated.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on Daisy Court at the Ideal Senior Living Center for their excellent care given to Irene during her stay.

Kindly share your reflections of Irene on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
