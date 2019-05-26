|
|
Irene Geneva Hamlin Thorndike
Town of Chenango & James Island, SC - Irene Geneva (Hamlin) Thorndike, 94, went to be with the Lord and her husband, Ashley Thorndike, Sr. of 60 years on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Irene was born in Hampden, Maine on May 18, 1924 to George and Grace Hamlin. After completing her primary and secondary schooling in Hampden, she enrolled at Nason College, transferred to the University of Maine, where she graduated with a degree in Dietetics. She then served as a dietician at Eastern Maine General Hospital in Bangor, Maine. Later in life, she was a long-term substitute teacher at Chenango Valley High School and Chenango Forks High School.in New York, and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Both Irene and Ashley were avid bridge players and supporters of the Chenango Forks High School football program. Irene was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Hampden, Maine and of a local chapter of HEIH in Chenango, NY.
Irene is survived by her five children, Brent (Barbara Stanley), Dawn Pysarchik (Morry), Ashley, Jr. (Skip), Linda Williams (Scott) and Craig (Marisa Melton); eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is predeceased by her husband (December 17, 2007), parents, two brothers (Lloyd and Oscar) and one grandson (Trent).
For the past 10 years, Irene lived at Maple Suites in Dover, NH; Ashley Park in Charleston, SC; Savannah Place on James Island, SC, where she became infamous for her card and domino playing shark abilities, right up 'til the end!
Visitation hours will be 10 - 11 AM on Saturday, June 8, followed immediately by a memorial service at the Wm. R. Chase Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, New York (607-772-0320) and a graveside service at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park Chapel, 3997 Vestal Rd., Vestal, NY (607-797-8407). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Irene to Crescent Hospice 4401 Belle Oak Dr., Suite 105 Charleston, SC 29405.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to June 2, 2019