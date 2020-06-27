Irene J. Derr
Saugerties - Irene J. Derr, 91, of Joseph's Drive passed away peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 1, 1929 in Binghamton, NY, the daughter of the late John and Mary Hirko.
Survivors include her husband John Sr., with whom she would have celebrated 73 years of marriage in September; as well as three sons: John Jr. and his wife Cindy of Edwardsville, Il, Jerry of Denver, CO and Alan and his wife Joanne of Westford, MA; a daughter, Mary and her husband Chris Rea of Saugerties and eight grandchildren and four great grandsons. Irene is predeceased by a daughter, Joanne Herriven of Lockport, NY. Irene is also survived by a sister Margaret Sebesta of Binghamton, NY and a brother Edward Hirko of Endwell, NY as well as several nieces and nephews.
Irene served as secretary to Father Al Pizzuto of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Centerville, NY for several years as well as many other churches but her biggest joy was her family. Irene was an awesome chef and baker and she loved to garden, skills that she has passed on to most of her family. Irene will be loved eternally and missed immeasurably.
Her Memorial service will be held 9:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hudson, NY. Interment will follow at the Blue Mt. Cemetery, Saugerties.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc, Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.