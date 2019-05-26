Services
Greene - Irene L. Bush, 81 of Greene passed away at the Willow Point Nursing Home on Mon. May 20, 2019 after 62 years and 9 months of marriage. She was born on Aug. 25, 1937 in Sanitaria Springs, NY to Clifford & Leta Edgerton. Leta died 30 days later and Irene and her brother were raised by their aunt & uncle Glenn & Lulu Holcomb of Tunnel, with their Edgerton name. Irene married Stanley G. Bush on Aug. 25, 1956. Irene is survived by her husband, her brother, Oscar Edgerton, Candor, NY, 3 daughters & sons-in-law, Cindy Lu & Peter Bonney, Greene, Dawn & Tim Hedrick, Deposit, June Hosier, 4 grandsons, 6 great grandchildren, and also several nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Services will be held in New Ohio Cemetery, Tunnel at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to the Greene Emergency Squad or an Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019
